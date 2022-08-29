PM grieved over death of Olympian Manzoor junior

29 August,2022 06:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistan Hockey team legend and former Olympian Manzoor Hussain junior.

In his condolence message, the prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

He said that late Manzoor Junior, gold medalist of the national hockey team, had been the pride of the nation and his contributions for the game of hockey were unforgettable.

Olympian Manzoor Hussain, known as Manzoor Jr., passed away in Lahore after a cardiac arrest. He was 64.

Manzoor Junior, former captain Pakistan Hockey team, was part of the team which won bronze and gold in the 1976 and 1984 Olympics respectively.

The forward field player was known for his exceptional stick work and was a member of the national hockey teams which brought laurels to the country in 1978 and 1982 hockey World Cups.

He had a record 15 gold medals for Pakistan in field hockey. The former Pakistani inside right was the highest gold medalist player in the subcontinent.