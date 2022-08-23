Taimur wants to become Tyson, Ali for Pakistan

23 August,2022 05:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP): Top Pakistani boxer Taimur Khan aims to become like boxing legends Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali for Pakistan, if he gets the desired support to uplift his career.

“I aim to fight the World Boxing Council Continental title and then the world title. If I get support from the concerned authorities I can become like Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali for my country. It’s my belief and passion for the game,” he told APP.

Taimur, who downed India’s Vidant Agarwal after several bouts to win the ABF Heavyweight Championship earlier this month in Thailand, said he cannot explain the passion and feeling he had after winning the fight.

“The Pakistani community in Thailand made me feel like home. Pakistani ambassador to Thailand also witnessed my whole fight to cheer me up,” he said.

However, he said private companies should come forward and support the games. “I met Uzbek and Tajik boxers in Abu Dhabi who told me that their governments have put the responsibility on private sector to support the games. I appeal private companies to support the athletes as to make the country’s name proud at all forums,” he said.

He said we got two medals in the Commonwealth Games whereas India ranked fourth in the event. “I’m all praiseworthy for the Pakistani medal winners at the Games but why can’t we win more. I mean we had lot of talent in Pakistan in every sports but we lack at international level because we need to be pushed financially,” he said.

We are the ambassadors of our country and through sports we can promote ‘soft image’ of Pakistan at international level. We are no less than international athletes but we lack confidence because of finance and support.”

Coming to amateur boxing, Taimur said there was a lot politics in amateur boxing and which is the reason why many boxer’s careers didn’t see glory.

“National tournaments should be held frequently as a boxer should be in a ring after every two months,” he said.