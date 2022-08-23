Taekwondo player Haroon prepares to participate in Olympics

23 August,2022 04:01 pm

QUETTA (APP) - One of the top-notch Taekwondo player from Balochistan Haroon Khan Tareen is undergoing rigorous training to prepare for participating in Olympic games to bring laurels to the country.

Without attaining a world class sports academy and any coaching center, he brought laurels to the country by winning multiple medals in international level games. In an interview with APP, he said that the province had equal potential and talent in youngsters as other provinces do as he was able to become seven times National Champion on his own.

He said that the government’s supports were needed to encourage youngsters towards these healthy activities and promote the soft image of the country. Haroon is the first athlete from Balochistan who won bronze medal in Asian Games and set an example for the other sportsmen of the Balochistan.

“The province can produce more Haroon if its players are given equal opportunities,” he added. Haroon Khan Tareen won Pakistan Army Taekwondo teams first Gold Medal at the 15th Korean National Taekwondo Championships 2022 and he was also the three times winner.

He also won Gold medal in 13 South Asian games in Nepal in 2019 after defeating Indian Competitor and won Bronze Medal in El-Hassan Taekwondo International Cup Amman, Jordan 2019