Zverev pulls out of U.S. Open with ankle surgery

Sports Sports Zverev pulls out of U.S. Open with ankle surgery

Zverev pulls out of U.S. Open with ankle surgery

22 August,2022 08:33 pm

(Reuters) - World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the U.S. Open as he continues his recovery following ankle surgery, tournament organisers said on Monday.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery in June after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during this year s Roland Garros semi-final against Rafa Nadal. Read full story

"Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open. Get well soon, Alex!" organisers said in a brief statement.

The German earlier said that he expected to be back from injury to play for Germany in the Davis Cup in September but added there was a chance that he could return earlier and feature at Flushing Meadows, where he reached the final in 2020.

The year s final Grand Slam gets under way next Monday.