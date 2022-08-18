Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga

18 August,2022 04:14 pm

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has made such an impressive start to the season that few if any expect Borussia Dortmund or any other challenger to be able to keep up.

The two rivals are the only teams remaining with 100% records after two games of the Bundesliga, where they already occupy the places they had at the end of last season – first and second.

Bayern leads due to a superior goal difference after racking up six in its opening win at Eintracht Frankfurt and two more in last weekend’s comfortable victory over Wolfsburg. The Bavarian powerhouse next visits Bochum on Sunday, where it hopes for more target practice against a team that lost both of its games.

Dortmund, which is banking on a mix of youth and experience for the new season, overcame tough rivals Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg. Edin Terzi