Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem arrives back home

16 August,2022 11:02 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan s star athlete, Arshad Nadeem, who won gold medals for Pakistan in the javelin throw events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Islamic Solidarity Games in the Turkish city of Konya, has returned home.

Arshad arrived in Lahore late at night from Istanbul on board a foreign airline flight. At the Allama Iqbal airport, he got heroic reception as several people including his family, friends, fans and the officials of the Pakistan Sports Board gathered at the airport to accord him a warm welcome.

Talking to the media, the star athlete said that he won gold medals thanks to the prayers of the Pakistani nation. It is an honour to win two medals for Pakistan, he said.

Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimur Masood has also announced the construction of a world-class ground in Arshad Nadeem’s hometown of Mian Chanu.