Sports Islamic Solidarity Games: Jahanara improves own national record in 800m swimming

15 August,2022 09:11 am

KONYA (Dunya News) - Pakistani swimmer Jahanara Nabi has improved her own national record in women’s 800m swimming during the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey.

Jahanara, 18, finished 5th but created a new national record by clocking 9 minutes 39.52 seconds.

The previous record was also with Jahan Ara which she created by clocking 9:44.80 in the national swimming championship last year.