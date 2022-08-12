Pak players move in 2nd round of WSF Mens' World Jr Squash C'ship

Pak players move in 2nd round of WSF Mens' World Jr Squash C'ship

The Individual Event kicked off on Thursday with a draw of 128 players.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistani players have moved in the second round of the WSF Mens’ World Junior Individual and Team Squash Championship at Nancy, France.

The Individual Event kicked off on Thursday with a draw of 128 players. Muhammad Hamza Khan and Noor Zaman from Pakistan got Bye in the 1st round whereas, Muhammad Ashab Irfan beat Titouan Isambard from France by 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 and Denis Gilevskiy from Ireland downed Anas Ali Shah by 11-9, 11-4, 1-11, 11-6.

In the 2nd round, Muhammad Hamza Khan would play against Jose Santamaria from Colombia and Muhammad Ashab Irfan will face Rishi Srivasatva of USA. However, the fixture for 2nd round match of Noor Zaman was yet to be decided.