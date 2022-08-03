Pakistani boxer Zohaib ruled out of Commonwealth Games

Zohaib's dreams were shattered due to an error by the management in the draw of the competition.

03 August,2022 10:12 am

BIRMINGHAM (APP) - Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed’s dream to feature in the ongoing Commonwealth Games were shattered due to an error by the management in the draw of the competition, it was revealed on Tuesday.

According to sources, the matter surfaced three days back when Zohaib’s name was missing from the draws of the competition.

The organization committee has admitted the mistake when Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) raised its concerns on the issue.

However, according to the sources the mistake was not rectified, and prior to the event, the organising committee told PBF that the pugilist could not chip in contest.

“This is extremely frustrating and disappointing. It is mental torture for the player who has been in doubt for three days as a result of someone else’s error,” PBF secretary Nasir Tung stated.

“They’ve done injustice to our player and we will not keep quiet on this issue.”

Pakistan would write to the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the CWG Federation and also seek compensation from the organizers through the International Court of Arbitration for Sport.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Faiza Zafar conceded a 3-0 defeat

India’s Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla outclassed her 3-0 in the plate semifinal of the Women’s Single Squash in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Faiza, who on Monday had edged passed Guyana’s Ashley Khalil in the plate quarter-final proved an easy contestant to her Indian opponent.

Meanwhile, another squash female player Amna Fayyaz will compete in her respective plate semifinals on Wednesday.

While Pakistani sprinters Shajar Abbas and Aneela Gulzar failed to move to next rounds as they finished fourth and last in their respective heats of first round of 100m race of men and women events at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham on Tuesday.