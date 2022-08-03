CWG 2022: Pakistani athlete Shajar Abbas misses out on 100m semis

BIRMINGHAM (Dunya News) - Despite his personal best run in the Commonwealth Games 2022, Pakistani athlete Shajar Abbas could not qualify for the 100m semis as he finished for a fourth place in his heat.

The 22-year-old Pakistan sprinter got knocked out of the race for the men’s 100m semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

Running in heat eight at the Alexander Stadium, Shajar clocked 10.38 seconds to finish behind Jamaica’s Conroy Jones (10.28), Adam Thomas of Scotland (10.30) and Trinidad and Tobago’s Eric Harrison Jr (10.37).

The quirk of the qualifying criteria, however, meant Shajar had to see Jake Doran of Australia, who finished 0.01 seconds slower than him, advance the semi-finals.

Doran had finished among the top two in the second heat with the 27-man semi-final line-up comprising the first and second finishers in each of the 10 heats and the seven fastest losers.

It meant Shajar — who was 27th overall among 70 sprinters — missed out by a fraction of a second with Harrison and Buntin Nadale of St Kitts and Nevis, who both finished in 10.37, advancing to Wednesday’s semi-finals.

“I couldn’t get off to a good start but I recovered and was hoping to go through,” Shajar told reporters. “I tried my best but that’s sport for you … I couldn’t finish among the top two but one sprinter who had a worse time than me went through because he had a second-place finish in his heat.

“I will try to build and improve on this and hope to do well in the next event,” added Shajar, who will also take part in the 200m at the Games.