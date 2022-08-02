Haider Ali finishes fifth in weightlifting event in CWG 2022

Sports Sports Haider Ali finishes fifth in weightlifting event in CWG 2022

Pakistan's Haider Ali lifted overall 305kgs to finish fifth in 81kg category of weightlifting.

02 August,2022 09:06 am

BIRMINGHAM (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Haider Ali lifted overall 305kgs to finish fifth in 81kg category of weightlifting event in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

He started off well, lifting 135kgs in his first attempt in snatch. Confident Pakistani weightlifter thereafter decided to lift 140kgs to make his position strong. But, he failed to do so in the next two attempts, finishing snatch round with a best of 135kgs.

In the clean and jerk round, Haider successfully lifted 161kgs to start off on a strong note. However, his confidence shattered in the next attempt as he failed to lift 169kgs.



The Pakistani contestant was strong enough to lift 170kgs to finish on a high note.

England’s Chris Murray created a Commonwealth Games record by lifting overall 325kgs and bagged Gold. Kyle Bruce of Australia (323kgs) and Nicolas Vachon of Canada (320kgs) won Silver and Bronze respectively.