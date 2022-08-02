Swiatek dominates WTA rankings in spite of Warsaw defeat

PARIS (AFP) - French Open champion Iga Swiatek remained firmly at the head of the WTA rankings released on Monday, in spite of her shock exit in her home Poland Open last week.

Swiatek had not lost on clay in over a year before going down 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 to the French player Caroline Garcia in the quarter-finals in Warsaw.

The 21-year-old Pole, who has held the top spot since the surprise retirement of Australian Ashleigh Barty at the end of March, remains more than 4,000 points ahead of number two Anett Kontaveit.

With no changes at all in the top 20, the biggest jump was by Garcia whose victory over Ana Bogdan in the final in Warsaw took her from 45th to number 32.

It is her best ranking since October 2019 but remains well short of her performances in 2018 when she reached fourth in the world.

WTA top 20:

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 8,396 pts

2. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,476

3. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,190

4. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4,030

5. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4,010

6. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,267

7. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3,087

8. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,886

9. Danielle Collins (USA) 2,743

10. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,717

11. Cori Gauff (USA) 2,647

12. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2,635

13. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,635

14. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2,534

15. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2,477

16. Simona Halep (ROM) 2,415

17. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,302

18. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2,163

19. Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 2,090

20. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2,016

