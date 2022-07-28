Sinner advances while Rune ousted from Umag

28 July,2022

28 July,2022 07:35 am

UMAG (Reuters) - Number two seed Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarter-finals of the Croatia Open with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Jaume Munar on Wednesday (July 27) while number three seed Holger Rune was eliminated by Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Sinner came out strong, breaking Munar’s serve in the opening game, but Munar answered back with a break of his own to level at 1-1.

A second break put the Italian on top at 5-4 and he went on to serve for the opening set winning 6-4.

The second set saw a similar back and forth, but Sinner finally overcame the Spaniard 6-4 6-4 in just under two hours.

Sinner will next face Roberto Carballes Baena after the Spaniard overcame number five seed Alex Molcan 3-6 6-2 6-3 earlier in the day.

And finally, world number 27 Rune was shocked by Zapata Miralles who saved eight of ten break points to send the Dane packing 3-6 6-3 6-2. Seven double faults also contributed to Rune’s loss.

Zapata Miralles will face Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri in the quarters.

