Pakistani sportsmen laud Arshad Nadeem for his best javelin throw

Sports Sports Pakistani sportsmen laud Arshad Nadeem for his best javelin throw

Arshad may not have won the medal but he won hearts of Pakistanis.

25 July,2022 09:42 am

EUGENE (Web Desk) - Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem secured fifth place in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States. It was his best throw of the season. He may not have won the medal but he won hearts of Pakistanis.

Similarly, Pakistani sportsmen also extended their support for the javelin thrower for his best shot at the event.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan wrote, "Proud of Arshad Nadeem. Fifth in the world. With more support and better facilities he can be in the top three."

— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) July 24, 2022

While sharing the video of Arshad’s throw at the event on Twitter, Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt said, "What a throw!!! Well-done 86.16 meters shabash (well-done) Arshad Nadeem. Arshad got 5th place in world championship. Best of luck for Commonwealth games."

— Inam Butt (@InamTheWrestler) July 24, 2022

The athlete had secured his spot in the final on Friday by throwing at a distance of 81.71 meters during his group B qualifying round to finish ninth overall.

In the final, Nadeem threw at a distance of 86.16 meters, his season best, despite not being fully fit.

He is the first Pakistani to have qualified for the World Athletics Championships. While he is the first Pakistani sportsman to secure fifth position in men’s javelin competition.

The 25-year-old Pakistani javelin thrower rose to prominence last year when he qualified for the final of the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Pakistani athlete to compete in the final of any track and field event in Olympic history.