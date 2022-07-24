Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth at World Athletics Championship

24 July,2022 06:16 pm

Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem secured fifth place in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States.



According to the details, in the final, Arshad Nadeem threw at a distance of 86.16 meters which was his best throw of the season.



The country’s star javelin thrower reached the final on Friday by throwing at a distance of 81.71m during his group B qualifying round to finish ninth overall.



On the other hand, Meanwhile, India’s Neeraj Chopra got the silver medal with a throw of 88.13m.



Participation in the World Athletics Championship was Arshad’s first major international event since Tokyo Olympics. He is the first Pakistani to have qualified for the World Athletics Championships.