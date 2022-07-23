Arshad Nadeem qualifies for Javelin throw final in Athletics Championships

23 July,2022 01:16 pm

EUGENE (Web Desk) - Pakistani ace athlete Arshad Nadeem qualified for the final of the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships with his season-best throw of 81.71 metres at the Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon on Friday.

According to the details, Arshad became the first Pakistani to make his way to the Athletics Championships final after he finished fourth in Group B with his third-attempt throw.

Meanwhile, defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenda topped the qualifying charts in men’s javelin with a throw of 89.91m while India’s Neeraj Chopra secured the second spot with 88.39m throw.

Whereas, Germany’s Julian Webber (87.28m) and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch (85.23m), were the other two throwers who breached the automatic qualifying cut of 83.50 set for the competition.

Arshad will now compete with 11 other qualifiers in the final of the men’s javelin throw slated for July 23.