Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit K2

Samina also hoisted the national flag on the top of K2.

22 July,2022 10:22 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman and the first and youngest Muslim woman to climb Mount Everest and the seven highest peaks in seven continents, now has achieved another milestone after climbing K2.

Samina has become the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit the second highest peak of the world K2 (8,611 m).

Samina hoisted the national flag on the top of K2 at 7:42 am on Friday. While her team which includes Eid Mohammad, Bulbul Kareem, Ahmed Baig, Rizwan Dad, Waqar Ali and Akbar Sadpara also summit the K2 mountain.

Famously called the Savage Mountain, K2 straddles the Pakistan-China border and is widely considered the world’s toughest and most dangerous climb.

It is pertinent to mention here that Samina had climbed Mount Everest in 2013.