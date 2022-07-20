Irfan Mehsood’s 53rd Guinness World Record approved

Irfan also holds 28 Guinness World Records in the most push-ups category.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan’s acclaimed martial artist Irfan Mehsood has added another feather to his cap after his 53rd Guinness World Record was approved of the most jump squats carrying a 60lb pack in one minute.

"I broke the previous record of 40 jump squats by doing 54 in one minute carrying a 60lb pack. I’m the first player to break this record," he said.

Irfan, who attempted the record in Dera Ismail Khan in March this year, holds 28 Guinness World Records in the most push-ups category and was also the record holder in Most Jumping Jacks category at the world level.

He said he was also the only athlete to break world records using 80 to 100 pounds weight. "I’m the only Pakistani athlete to break most of India’s world records. I have so far broken records of nine countries including India, USA, UK, France, Philippines, Iraq, Egypt, Italy and Spain," he added.

Irfan, who was inspired by seeing videos of record holders and reading several editions of the Guinness World Record books said he trains four to five hours daily for every record he attempts until he feels he can break the one he’s aiming for. "My aim through breaking records is to promote my country while also advocating a healthy lifestyle and staying active," Irfan concluded.