Mount lifts Chelsea to 2-1 win over Club America in Vegas friendly

Sports Sports Mount lifts Chelsea to 2-1 win over Club America in Vegas friendly

Chelsea beat Mexico's Club America 2-1 in an international club friendly in Las Vegas.

18 July,2022 06:53 am

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Chelsea, prepping for their first Premier League season since Todd Boehly s consortium bought the club, beat Mexico s Club America 2-1 in an international club friendly in Las Vegas.

Mason Mount sealed the victory in the 83rd minute with a sensational right-footed shot from outside the box.

Timo Werner had given Chelsea a momentary lead in the 55th but a sloppy backpass from Reece James resulted in an own-goal five minutes later that gifted Club America the equalizer.

The 47,223 who turned out at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL s Las Vegas Raiders, watched both teams struggle to finish in the first half.

Chelsea s Brazilian international Kenedy fired wide in the 24th, Kai Havertz shot over the crossbar in the 29th and in the 40th substitute America s keeper Oscar Jimenez blocked Thiago Silva s header from the center of the box.

Chelsea finally broke through after the break. A minute after Michy Batshuayi s shot went wide, James set up Werner in the box. His shot was denied by Jimenez, but the rebound went back to the German striker who rifled in a shot from close range.

The advantage was erased in the 60th, when James s backpass caught goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli off guard and both could only watch the ball trickle into the net.

Mount saved the day, collecting a pass from Marcos Alonso and making room to unleash a shot that beat Jimenez.

Chelsea next travels to face Major League Soccer s Charlotte FC in North Carolina on Wednesday before meeting London rivals Arsenal in Orlando on Saturday.

America take on the Premier League s Manchester City in Houston on Wednesday.

