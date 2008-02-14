Rybakina powers past Jabeur to Wimbledon title

Sports Sports Rybakina powers past Jabeur to Wimbledon title

Rybakina powers past Jabeur to Wimbledon title

09 July,2022 08:05 pm

LONDON (Reuters) - Elena Rybakina produced a sensational display of power tennis to beat Tunisia s Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 and become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Jabeur, bidding to become the first African woman and first Arab to win a Grand Slam singles title, settled quickly to take the opening set in blazing sunshine.

But the 23-year-old Rybakina began to find her mark with her powerful serve and groundstrokes and seized control.

She looked nervous serving at 5-2 in the decider but stayed composed to claim the title, barely celebrating as Jabeur fired wide on match point.

With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grasscourt major following Moscow s invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded from this year s Wimbledon had she not switched allegiance from Russia four years ago.