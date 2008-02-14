Mountaineers Shehroze, Fazal rescued by Pakistan Army from Nanga Parbat

Sports Sports Mountaineers Shehroze, Fazal rescued by Pakistan Army from Nanga Parbat

Pakistan Army aviation helicopters, pilots have successfully rescued both stranded mountaineers.

08 July,2022 08:52 am

GILGIT (Dunya News) - Pakistani mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali, who were stranded on Nanga Parbat after summiting it have been rescued by the Pakistan Army on Thursday.

"Pakistan Army aviation helicopters, pilots have successfully rescued both stranded mountaineers from Nanga Parbat and landed at Jaglot near Gilgit," said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The news of the rescue came hours after the ISPR had said that it was coordinating — for the last 24 hours — a high-risk rescue operation to evacuate Kashif and Ali.

After being rescued by the army, the official page of Shehroze shared the pictures of himself and Ali with an Army officer.

"Thank you Pakistan Army Aviation and their brave pilots who picked #ShehrozeKashif and #FazalAli from Camp 1 4948m on Nanga Parbat 8126m and brought them safely to Gilgit," the official page of Sheroze stated on Twitter.

— Shehroze Kashif (broadboy) (@Shehrozekashif2) July 7, 2022

The Pakistani mountaineers had gone missing two days back while descending the summit of Nanga Parbat but were traced a day earlier. The mountaineer duo had separately summited the Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest peak in the world, on Tuesday.