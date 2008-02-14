Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali seen descending from Nanga Parbat

Earlier, Shehroze and Fazal lost contact with the track on their way back from the mountain.

06 July,2022 10:20 am

GILGIT (Dunya News) - Pakistan mountaineer Shehroze Kashif’s father on Wednesday confirmed that the location of his son has been traced and he can be seen descending to the Camp 3 with his companion Fazal Ali on their own.

As per Shehroze’s Twitter account, "Shehroze and Fazal are seen from basecamp while descending to Camp 3 of Nanga Parbat on their own. The duo survived the night at 7350m with their sheer willpower and resilience and resumed descent in the early morning as soon as weather opened."

— Shehroze Kashif (broadboy) (@Shehrozekashif2) July 6, 2022

Earlier, the father of mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has appealed to the government to start rescue mission. In a video message, he also made an appeal to the Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa to start a rescue mission as soon as possible.

In an emotional video message, Shehroze’s father said, "He [Shehroze] is only 20-years-old. He has made big achievements and brought a good name to Pakistan."

"Is this the payback in this country?" he asked in shaky voice.

Shehroze, who became the youngest mountaineer to successfully summit the Nanga Parbat on Tuesday and lost contact with the track on his way back from the mountain.