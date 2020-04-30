Raducanu bounces back to punch ticket for Stuttgart quarter-finals

STUTTGART (AFP) - US Open champion Emma Raducanu had to fight back in her second round tie on Thursday to set up a quarter-final match against world number one Iga Swiatek at the WTA Stuttgart tournament.

Raducanu, 19, whitewashed German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch, who has a world ranking of 118th, in the first set, but was broken twice in the second before regaining her composure to seal a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win.

The 12th-ranked British teenager punched the air after converting her second match point.

In Friday s quarter-final she can expect another tough battle against 2020 French Open champion Swiatek, who is on a 20-match winning streak on the WTA tour.

"She s in good form, it ll be an interesting match," Raducanu said of Swiatek.

"She s the world number one, so I don t feel any pressure and am looking forward to it."

On the other side of the draw, Spain s Paula Badosa will play Tunisia s Ons Jabeur, who is through to her fifth clay quarter-final on the tour.

Earlier, Liudmila Samsonova showed plenty of grit to beat former Stuttgart champion Karolina Pliskova.

From 4-3 down in the first set, Samsonova won five straight games and never looked back to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win.

In her quarter-final, she will play against Germany s Laura Siegemund, who is competing in Stuttgart on a wild card after knee surgery.

