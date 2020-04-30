Foot fault as US Open champion Raducanu loses toenails

Emma Raducanu leads Britain into their Billie Jean King Cup clash against the Czech Republic.

PRAGUE (AFP) - US Open champion Emma Raducanu leads Britain into their Billie Jean King Cup clash against the Czech Republic armed with bags of confidence but minus her toenails.

"I have no toenails. My foot and shoes have been sliding around a lot," the 19-year-old told reporters ahead of the Friday-Saturday qualifier against the 11-time champions.

British team captain Anne Keothavong said her star player s unusual complaint had baffled the team as the teenager prepares to play a clay court event for the first time as a professional.

"We re all a little scarred by Emma s toes," she joked.

"In the grand scheme of things, there is quite a lot of inexperience there and a lot of new challenges that are coming her way this year and this will be one of them.

"But she s ready to lead this team and hopefully lead by example."

The winner of the tie in Prague progresses to the Billie Jean King Finals later in the year.

