LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib tested positive for dope and could face at least 4 years ban.

Olympian Talha Talib was dropped out of the Commonwealth and Olympic Games after being banned.

WADA has also tested more Pakistani weightlifters. If more Pakistani weightlifters test positive for dope, the federation could face sanctions.

It should be noted that Talha Talib was dope tested during the World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent.