Wolfsburg down Arsenal to set up Champions League semi-final with Barca

PARIS (AFP) - Former Arsenal player Jill Roord scored as Wolfsburg defeated the London side 2-0 on Thursday to set-up a Women s Champions League semi-final clash with holders Barcelona.

Dutch international Roord, who spent two seasons with the English side before leaving for Germany in 2021, opened the scoring after just nine minutes after Arsenal failed to clear a corner.

Wolfsburg continued to dominate and the unfortunate Lea Williamson put through her own goal in the 73rd minute as she tried to block a dangerous cross from Iceland international Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir.

Victory gave Wolfsburg a 3-1 aggregate win after the first leg of their quarter-final ended 1-1 in London last week.

Later Thursday, seven-time champions Lyon look to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit against Juventus.

On Wednesday, a world record crowd for a women s football match of 91,553 saw Barcelona cruise into the semi-finals by thrashing Real Madrid 5-2 at Camp Nou on Wednesday to seal an 8-3 win on aggregate.

Paris Saint-Germain needed extra-time to secure a 2-2 home draw with Bayern Munich to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

