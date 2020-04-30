Pakistani teen Ahsan Ramzan wins IBSF World Snooker Championship in Doha

16-years-old won the final round of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation Championship.

LAHORE (Web Desk)—Pakistan’s 16 years old Ahsan Ramzan has won the final round of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation World Championship in Doha on Friday.

Beating Iran’s Amir Sarkosh by 6-5 , the Pakistani teen has not only won the finals but also the hearts of all the Pakistanis.

Earlier, Ahsan Ramzan registered a victory against the defending champion and another Pakistani Muhammad Asif in the semi-final of the IBSF World Championship.

A video also went viral on the internet in which Ahsan Raza went emotional hugging his senior Muhammad Asif after beating him in the semi-final.