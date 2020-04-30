Osaka holds off Stephens in Indian Wells first round

INDIAN WELLS (AFP) - Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka outlasted Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a tough first-round encounter at the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters on Thursday.

Japan s Osaka, playing her first tournament since a third-round exit at the Australian Open saw her plummet out of the top 80 in the world rankings, was a break down at 0-2 in the third set but won the last six games to secure the victory over former US Open champion Stephens.

The marquee first-round match was an outlier at Indian Wells, where all 32 seeded players in both the men s and women s draws enjoy first-round byes.

But Osaka and Stephens weren t among them, Osaka starting the week ranked 78th in the world and Stephens 38th in the wake of her first title since 2018 at Guadalajara last month.

Osaka advanced to a second-round meeting with 21st seed Veronika Kudermetova.

