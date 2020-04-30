1st phase of competitions under Kamyab Jawan Sports, Talent Hunt Drive to begin next month: Dar

Usman Dar has said the first phase of competitions under Kamyab Jawan Sports will begin next month

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said the first phase of competitions under Kamyab Jawan Sports and Talent Hunt Drive will begin next month.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the first phase will envisage competitions in wrestling, weightlifting and hockey.

He said the wrestling sports drive will begin from Gujranwala on the 12th of next month.

The Special Assistant appealed the youth to become part of KamyabJawan Sports and Talent drive launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in December last year.

Usman Dar said the youth in the age bracket of fifteen to twenty five can register themselves on kamyabjawan. gov.pk by Monday for the first phase of competitions.

Usman Dar said this will be followed by provincial and national leagues and the aim is to engage the youth in healthy activities and enable them to showcase their talent.

The Special Assistant said about six hundred to six hundred fifty sports events will be held this year under the KamyabJawan Sports and Talent Hunt Drive.