Locals demonstrate winter sports on Kashmir Solidarity Day

HUNZA (Dunya News) – On Kashmir Solidarity Day Ice hockey and Ice skating were demonstrated in district Hunza.

Young boys and girls demonstrated Ice skating holding national and Kashmiri flags. They have won everyone’s hearts with their excellent performances and excitement in cold weather.

Ice hockey competitions were also held between the teams named Srinagar and Ladakh to express sympathy to Kashmiri brothers and sisters in which Srinagar team won.

Along with a large number of locals, tourists also participated.

