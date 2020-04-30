Djokovic confirmed for ATP Cup in Sydney - organisers

SYDNEY (AFP) - World number one Novak Djokovic was named in the Serbian team Tuesday for the ATP Cup in Sydney in January, after speculation about whether he would travel to Australia because of vaccination rules.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had cast doubt on whether he would defend his Australian Open title in January, refusing to reveal whether he was inoculated against coronavirus.

But he was listed as part of the five-man Serbian team when the draw was made in Sydney for an event that will precede the opening Grand Slam of the year.