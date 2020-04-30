PM Imran Khan inaugurates Kamyab Jawan sports drive today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minster (PM) Imran Khan inaugurated Kamyab Jawan sports drive on Monday.

According to details, the inauguration ceremony took place in Jinnah Stadium where PM Imran Khan kindled the torch of flame to officially begin the greatest event of sports. People between the age of 15 to 25 will be able to participate in the sport gala under Prime Minister’s youth initiative.

As per the statistics, 3300 Pakistani youngsters were present in the stadium out of which 2,700 participants were girls. Meanwhile, 4 new projects of worth four million were also inaugurated. Totally 6 thousand athlete will be able to participate in the national sports gala of 2021.

The program was organized in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Program and Higher Education Commission.

Addressing the event, the premier said games help an individual to bravely face his problems and solve them. We lose when we leave the play after feeling discouraged, he added.

PM Imran said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has constructed 300 grounds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

About the Drive

The rrive is part of four projects worth four billion rupees being started in the country to keep the youth engaged in extracurricular and sports activities.

The event, in its first phase, consists of 12 games including hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, ski, judo, boxing and Athletics.

Under this drive sports competitions will be held for young people aged 11 to 25, including women across the country.

These competitions will be held at 25 places in all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Ten million youth will be selected in these competitions for world class professional training.