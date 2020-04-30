Govt to provide youth equal access to quality sports: Gill

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill says the historical sports drive, being inaugurated by the Prime Minister today, will boost up the extra-curriculum activities in the country.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Monday, he said that playgrounds provide level playing field to all sports men without any discrimination.

He urged the youth to participate in different games and support the government in exploring talent.

He said that the youth of the country will be provided to present their performance in different games and qualified players will be selected for games at national and national level.

He said promotion of sports in the country was the promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it is being fulfilled according to his vision.

Shahbaz Gill said that the government will provide equal access to youth for quality sports with coordination of provinces.