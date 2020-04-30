The teaser was shared by Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in a tweet today.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Youth Affairs Division has released a video teaser of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive across the country on Monday.

The drive is being organized under the partnership of Prime Minister s flagship Kamyab Jawan Program and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination.

In first phase of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, twelve sports academies for male youth while ten others for females will be established across the country.