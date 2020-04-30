Super League Polo: Cresent Cavaliers, Remington Gladiators, Remington Stars victorious

LAHORE (APP):Crescent Cavaliers, Remington Gladiators and Remington Stars carved out contrastive victories in the Coca Cola Super League Polo matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Cresent Cavaliers trounced Guard Group Kings by 9-4½ in the first match of the day. Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa and Bilal Noon emerged as stars of the day from the winning side as both contributed with a hat-trick of goals each while Raja Jalal Arslan and Muhammad Ali Anwar pumped in two and one goal, respectively. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Taimur Ali Malik played well and converted three goals and Arib Ali Malik struck one.

The second match of the day was a very closely-contested encounter, where after a tough fight, Remington Gladiators managed to record a narrow 6-5 triumph over Zacky Farms.

Agha Musa Ali Khan and Agha Adam played outstanding polo and emerged as heroes of the day from the winning side.

They thrashed in two beautiful goals each while Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo and Muhammad Ali Malik scored one goal apiece.

From the losing team, Farasat Ali Chatha hammered a hat-trick of goals while Lt Col Omer Minhas and Sheikh Zuraiz Shahzad converted one goal each.

Remington Stars outsmarted Imperium Hospitality Panthers by 5-3½ in the third and last match of the day.

Muhammad Waheed’s heroics played key role in Remington Stars’ win as he converted a beautiful brace while Hamza Mawaz Khan, Basel Faisal Khokhar and Raja Jalal converted one goal apiece. From the losing team, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck twice and Hussain Monnoo once.