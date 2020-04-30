Both the Heat and Bulls will lose their next available second-round draft pick.

NEW YORK (AFP) - The NBA stripped second-round draft picks from the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat on Wednesday for violating league rules regarding the timing of free agency discussions.

The league made the moves after investigations regarding premature talks that the Bulls had ahead of the signing of guard Lonzo Ball and that the Heat had with backcourt playmaker Kyle Lowry before making a deal for this season.

The probes concluded both clubs had talks regarding free agency ahead of the August 2 starting date.

"While we disagree, we accept the league s decision," the Heat said in a statement. "We are moving on with our season."

"We re glad this process has concluded," the Bulls said in a statement.

Miami landed Lowry for $85 million over three years from the Toronto Raptors in a sign-and-trade deal that saw the Canadian club obtain Slovenian guard Goran Dragic and Nigerian forward Precious Achiuwa.

The Bulls obtained Ball from New Orleans in a deal that sent swingman Garrett Temple and Czech guard Tomas Satoransky to the Pelicans.

Ball has averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists a game this season for Chicago, which ranks second in the Eastern Conference at 14-8.

Lowry is averaging 12.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds a game this season for the Heat, which shares third in the East at 13-8.