First Saudi female racer appointed ambassador for F1 GP

(REUTERS) - Saudi Arabia s first female racing driver Reema Juffali has been appointed an ambassador for the country s inaugural Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah this week, the organisers said on Monday (Nov 29).

The 29-year-old, who competed in the British Formula Three championship this year, will be one of the first to drive a lap of the street circuit along the shores of the Red Sea.

She will also take part in a track shakedown of a 1979 Williams Formula One car, which carried sponsorship for national airline Saudia.

"I m really looking forward to taking part in the activities over the race weekend and I hope that my story and journey can provide some inspiration to anyone thinking of following their dream," she said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on women driving in 2018 and Juffali became the first Saudi female licence holder to compete in a series that same year.

Sunday s Formula One race will be the third of four in the Middle East this season and could also be a title decider.

Red Bull s Max Verstappen leads Mercedes seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton by eight points ahead of the penultimate round, with the final race on Dec 12 in Abu Dhabi.