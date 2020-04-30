The minister and DG praised Waseem on bagging the title and making the whole nation proud.

ISLAMABAD (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza and Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman has congratulated ace Pakistani pugilist Mohammad Waseem for winning the World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Flyweight title.

The minister and DG praised Waseem on bagging the title and making the whole nation proud.

Waseem downed Colombia’s Robert Brera to win the WBC silver flyweight title at Moto Space Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UEA). This was the second time he won the title in his 12th professional fight. In his last bout on December 5 last year, Waseem outclassed Philippines Jeny Boy Boca at the Governor House in Lahore.

The 34-year-old, also termed as ‘Falcon Khan’, has so far in his career won 11 professional bouts out of 12 and lost only one. Among the ones Waseem won, eight of them have been achieved on knockouts.