Argentine beats Pakistan in Hockey Junior World Cup 2021

Bhubaneswar (Dunya News) – After losing the match in Hockey Junior World Cup on Sunday, Pakistan hockey team was expelled out of the tournament which is being held at Bhubaneswar.

According to the details, the match was played between Junior hockey teams of Pakistan and Argentine. Pakistan lost the game from Argentine 4-3 which sent the Pakistan team out of the tournament. Meanwhile Pakistan team will not be able to play quarter-finals.

It is pertinent to mention here that in Poll-D Pakistan had won one match and was defeated in two matches meanwhile in group-stage it defeated team Egypt.