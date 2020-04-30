The scores were 115-113, 115-114 and 117-111 in favour of Muhammad Waseem.

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s star boxer Muhammad Waseem beat Colombian boxer Rober Barrera in the WBA world title eliminator on a unanimous decision in the flyweight boxing match on Friday in Dubai, Dunya News reported.

In a competitive flyweight boxing match, Muhammad Waseem (12-1, 8 KOs) had to rally in the final two rounds to win a close twelve round unanimous decision over Rober Barrera (23-4, 13 KOs) in a WBA world title eliminator. Waseem also received the WBC s silver title.

The scores were 115-113, 115-114 and 117-111 in favour of Waseem. Barrera was boxing well, but he was always under pressure from an incoming Waseem, who was throwing and landing a lot of shots.

During the eleventh, Barrera was moving and boxing - while Waseem, who was starting to recover, was coming forward and pressing the action. Both had moments in the twelfth and final round, with Waseem landing the harder shots.

