38th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf to get underway

LAHORE (APP):In amiable, affable and comradely weather it is event time for setting in motion an esteemed golf championship that will be contested here from Friday under the banner of Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament at the much acclaimed Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

The annual premier golf activity will be contested over three days, this was stated by Sarmad Nadeem, Convenor Golf, Lahore Gymkhana at a press conference attended and addressed by Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman Millat Tractors, Ahsan Imran and Mustafa Sikandar of Millat Group, Taimoor Shabbir, Captain Golf, Imran Ayub and Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed of Gymkhana.

Sarmad Nadeem also said that while the Gymkhana Golf Course is a traditional ,long established and historical golfing arena, the relationship it adores and relishes with Millat Group of Companies is fulfilling, dignified and resplendent. And for this harmonious affinity, enormous gratitude is attributable to Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman of Millat Group, an exalted and magnanimous one of our country.

Sarmad Nadeem further shared that this is a time of euphoria for the golfers of talent because over the next three days, they will be battling for notability.

“And outstation golf players are going to grow a fondness for the grass covered tees, the sublime fairways, the arduous rough and welcoming greens”, he said.

Sikandar Mustafa Khan shared that this is an annual event and a special feature of the championship is that it is open to amateur golfers only, allowing them the advantage of handicap because the main trophy is on net score. The triumphant one will enjoy glory, as and when that happens on the final day.

He further emphasized that Millat Group is pleased to sponsor such golf events which promote golf and encourage golf players of talent. He informed that Millat Tractors was producing tractors with ninety percent local component and the price was competitive and most reasonable. A big attraction will be a tractor prize for a hole in one.

Sarmad highlighted that participation numbers were large and total participation was 357 in events for amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies and juniors.

Out of the competing amateurs at least 28 belong to handicap category five and below and each one is highly capable and skillful golf player. Other aspirants play to a handicap of 12 and below and seek notability and recognition.

Notable names are Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm), Osama Warriach (Faisalabad ), Nouman Ilyas (Garrison), Hamza Khattak (Peshawar), Danish Javed and Mekayal Majid of Gymkhana.

Competition in Ladies category is also expected to be fierce and good scores are expected from Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz, Ana James Gill ,Syeda Iman Ali Shah and Bushra Fatima.

Taimoor Shabbir informed that the Gymkhana Golf Course has undergone a lot of maintenance work, to get it ready for this important tournament.

The fairways and the greens are giving a very challenging look, and the amateur participants will certainly enjoy playing on this golf course.

Tee markers are going to be strategically placed and the pin positions will be ‘test oriented’. That will make life difficult for the top contenders.