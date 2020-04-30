MOSCOW (Dunya News) - Pakistani Paratha-maker Nisar Ahmed from Karachi won a bronze medal in the international kickboxing championship held in Moscow.

Nisar Ahmed defeated a Tajik player in the qualifying round to secure the third position.

Nisar Ahmed, who lives in Karachi s Baldiya town, didn t have enough money to go to Moscow in order to participate in the championship. He appealed for support on social media after which he was able to represent Pakistan in Moscow.

On the other hand, two more Pakistani kickboxers Syed Obaid Muhammad and Nowruz Ali secured medals. Obaid won a gold medal in the 64 kg category in kickboxing while Nowruz Ali bagged a silver medal in the 56 kg category.

It is to be noted that a six-member team of Pakistani kickboxers led by the President of Pakistan Kickboxing Federation Samiullah Kakar left Karachi for Moscow on November 19. Abdul Wahab Durrani was coaching the Pakistan kickboxing team during the tournament.