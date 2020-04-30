PSG defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League.

PARIS (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to clinch their place in the quarter-finals of the Women s Champions League on Thursday, while Sam Kerr s second-half goal edged Chelsea past Servette.

Shaken by a mystery attack on France international Kheira Hamraoui and a crushing 6-1 loss to domestic title rivals Lyon, PSG earned a welcome win thanks to goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sakina Karchaoui.

The French champions, twice runners-up in Europe, claimed top spot in Group B with two games still to play after recording a fourth consecutive win. They have scored 13 goals without reply.

Madrid remain on course to progress but are now just two points clear of Kharkiv, who won 2-0 away to Breidablik in Iceland.

Last season s beaten finalists Chelsea were frustrated by Swiss side Servette for more than an hour before Australian star Kerr broke the deadlock at Kingsmeadow.

It was enough to hand the Blues a 1-0 victory, just over a week after they thrashed the same opponents 7-0 in Switzerland.

Unbeaten Chelsea lead Juventus by three points at the top of Group A after the Italians beat two-time former winners Wolfsburg 2-0 in Germany.

Kathrin-Julia Hendrich s own goal gave Juventus the lead early in the second half before Andrea Staskova wrapped up the points in stoppage time.

