UEFA reduces Hungary stadium ban for discriminatory behaviour

LAUSANNE (AFP) – UEFA reduced Hungary s three-match stadium ban following "discriminatory behaviour" by supporters at Euro 2020 by one game on Wednesday after partially upholding an appeal by the Hungarian FA.

Hungary will now play their next two games behind closed doors, with the second of those suspended for two years, European football s governing body said in a statement.

The Hungarian FA must still pay a fine of 100,000 euros ($113,000) and display a banner with the wording "#EqualGame", with the UEFA logo on it, during the matches in question.

Incidents of homophobic chanting and racial abuse were alleged to have occurred during group stage games against France, Portugal and Germany in June.

UEFA initially issued Hungary in July with a three-match sanction.

FIFA in September also ordered Hungary to play two matches behind closed doors, with one suspended for two years, and fined the federation 200,000 Swiss francs ($215,000) over their fans racist chants at England players during a World Cup qualifier earlier that month.