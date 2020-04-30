Andy Murray edged out Viktor Durasovic in the Stockholm Open first round on Tuesday.

STOCKHOLM (AFP) - Andy Murray came through a tense second-set tie-break to edge out Norwegian qualifier Viktor Durasovic in the Stockholm Open first round on Tuesday.

The former world number one needed three match points and saved a set point in the breaker to win 6-1, 7-6 (9/7).

"At the end it was just a big fight, and I managed to get the tie-break," said Murray. "It feels like he is playing better than 300 or so in the world."

The injury-hit 34-year-old, still bidding to climb from his current lowly ranking of 143, will face Italian top seed Jannik Sinner in the last 16.

"Sinner has had a fantastic season," Murray said. "He was very unlucky to not make the final eight (ATP Finals) in Turin.

"He loves playing indoors on hard courts, so it will be a big test for me."

Murray, playing on a wildcard, is hoping to bounce back this week from the disappointment of his tight opening loss to German Dominik Koepfer in last week s Paris Masters.

He was still a hot favourite against world number 354 Durasovic and raced through the first set.

The three-time Grand Slam champion broke in the opening game of the second, but Durasovic battled back.

He managed to stave off two match points in the tie-break but could not take a set point when leading 7-6 and Murray did enough to seal an enticing encounter with rising star Sinner.

