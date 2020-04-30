FIFA Best Player awards ceremony to be held virtually in January

PARIS (AFP) – The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony will be staged on January 17 next year, world football s governing body said on Tuesday.

It will be screened from FIFA headquarters in Zurich as a virtual event, a statement said, "in line with ongoing public health measures".

The prizes for the best men s and women s player, coach and goalkeeper are voted for by the captains and coaches of all national teams around the world, as well as an online ballot of fans and a select number of journalists.

Voting will run from November 22 to December 10.

The separate Ballon d Or award ceremony will be staged in Paris on November 29.