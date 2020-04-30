Johnny Sexton wins 100th cap for Ireland in Japan rugby Test

DUBLIN (AFP) - Irish rugby legend Johnny Sexton became the seventh Irishman to win 100 caps for his country when he led out his side for the one-off Test with Japan at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The 36-year-old fly-half -- who made his debut against Fiji in 2009 -- joined the likes of compatriots Brian O’Driscoll and Paul O’Connell in reaching the milestone.

Among the many plaudits he has received this week Ireland head coach Andy Farrell termed him "a once in a generation player".

The 2018 World Player of the Year’s landmark appearance was not enough of a draw to fill the stadium.

There were many empty spaces in what is the first match at Lansdowne Road where a capacity crowd has been permitted since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year.