ANTWERP (AFP) - Diego Schwartzman ended Andy Murray s hopes of another Antwerp title with a straight-sets, second round win on Thursday, saying it was a "pleasure" to finally face the former world number one

Second seed Schwartzman carved out a 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory over the three-time Grand Slam title winner who won the last of his 46 career titles in the Belgian port city in 2019.

Thursday s meeting was the first time the two men had met on court despite both being on the tour for well over a decade.

"It was a pleasure to play against Andy," 29-year-old Schwartzman, the runner-up in 2016 and 2017, said in his on-court interview.

"We had not played before and he is coming back and every week he is playing better and moving better.

"I have a lot of respect because when I grew up playing tennis, I was watching Roger, Rafa, Andy and Novak and right now playing against him, is a pleasure for me."

Schwartzman will face either American Brandon Nakashima or Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland for a place in the semi-finals.

