Sohail Amir clinches Gold Medal at All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021 was conducted at Bahawalpur where Sohail Amir clinched Gold Medal and was declared best Athlete in open category by completing the competition in 1 hour 15 minutes.

As many as 552 Triathletes representing all provinces of the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) enthusiastically participated in this grand event from different government departments, Pakistan Army, Civil Armed Forces, students of various colleges and universities, professional athletes from Pakistan Triathlon Federation and Athletics Federation of Pakistan were also part of this event, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The runner up athletes were Muhammad Bilal and Amir Abbas who achieved 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

The Competition comprised of three sports events, which included 300m Swimming followed by 20km Cycling and 10km cross country running in the end.

Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Khalid Zia, was the chief guest at the occasion and Olympian Shahbaz Senior was the special guest of honor. Corps Commander distributed medals and prizes among the winners.

A large number of notable dignitaries including Olympian Arshad Nadeem, Hockey Coach Khwaja Junaid, Mountaineer Saima Baig, Olympian Boxer Asghar Changezi attended the ceremony.

Presidents of Pakistan Tri-Athletics Federation, Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Pakistan Sports Board were also present on the occasion.

Cultural delegates and floats from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, GB and AJK were the highlighted features of this ceremony.