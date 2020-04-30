Sajjad wins National Snooker Championship

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Mohammad Sajjad on Monday won the National Snooker Championship.

According to the sources, an event of National Snooker Championship was held in Karachi in the final. Mohammad Sajjad defeated youngster cueist’s Ahsan Ramzan after a tough contest.

In the decisive match of the championship, the contest consisting of 13 frames was decided in the last frame in which Sajjad defeated Ahsan Ramzan by 7 frames instead of 6 frames.

Earlier on Sunday, Ahsan Ramzan from Punjab qualified for final after he downed eighth seed Babar Masih by six frames to five in a nerve-tingling semi-final of the NBP 46th National Snooker Championship.

Ahsan, the current national under-17 champion who had stunned top seed and two-time world champion Mohammad Asif in the Saturday’s quarter-final, never looked back and held his nerve to win the decisive frame against Babar.

Ahsan won the five-hour duel with a scoreline of 55-22, 83-9, 11-101, 83-8, 0-70, 58-59, 2-60, 84-2, 54-48, 46-57, 60-2.